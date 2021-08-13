MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools will follow requirements from Gov. Andy Beshear and the state board of education mandating masks in Kentucky schools, the district's superintendent said in a letter Friday evening.
The district was seeking legal counsel regarding the possibility of circumventing the mandate, instead moving forward with COVID-19 plans of its own that included making masks optional. But, in a letter to parents, staff and the community shared publicly Friday evening, Superintendent Steve Miracle said "at this time we have done all that we can legally do. We have pushed further than anyone else. The Governor has heard your voice. But in the end, he is the Governor and his executive order is the law."
The school board was scheduled to meet Monday to vote on a plan to use House Bill 1 to keep masks optional, but that meeting has been canceled. In his letter, Miracle explains that the Kentucky legislature passed the bill and other measures to try to limit the governor's emergency powers, but the measure is currently blocked after it was enjoined by the Franklin County Circuit Court. The matter is going through the legal system. "The legislature has failed to obtain a stay against or otherwise limit the Governor’s currently declared state of emergency and his emergency powers," Miracle writes. In another section of the letter, is writes that "the legislature should finish its litigation with the Governor over the constitutionality of its new statutes limiting the Governor’s executive order, however long that process takes."
Miracle writes that the district will have a virtual option in place for parents who do not wish for their students to wear masks and for other families who would prefer to keep their children at home. "This is not something that we are required to do through the mandate, but it is what we want to do for Marshall County children and families. This virtual option is not just for those who may wish to pull their student out of school due to masking; it is also for those who still may be apprehensive about sending their students to school with masking," he writes.
Miracle writes that the district's goal was not to endanger students or prevent mask wearing, but to keep masking optional, but after seeking legal counsel, the district will follow state law.
The state statute Miracle refers to in the letter regards the power of arrest for violation of an order or administrative regulation. Click here to read the statute.
In full, Miracle's letter reads:
Dear Marshall County Community,
Thank you,
Dr. Steve Miracle
Superintendent of Marshall County Schools