FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed cautious optimism Monday that the state may be beginning to see the crest and decline of the omicron surge. "Last week, for the first time in a while, we had less cases than the week before," Beshear said, noting that the positivity rate has been incrementally declining as well.
Last week, Kentucky reported 74,376 new COVID-19 cases. The week before, the state reported 81,473 cases. The positivity rate decreased as well. Beshear said the rate came in at 28.97% for last week as a whole, down from 33.1% the week before.
"As you all may recall, this was going up and up and up at an alarming pace. Near the end of last week in the very least we thought that the increase was significantly slowing. I think what we have seen or what we hope we are seeing is a cresting and hopefully the beginning of the downward slope in omicron cases," Beshear said during a live briefing Monday afternoon. "Certainly as we look at other places that got hit with omicron before we did, we have seen a steep decline in cases."
Beshear said while the decline in new cases from the previous week is a good sign, people need to continue taking precautions against spreading the virus for the trend to continue.
"Now let's temper this news a little bit," Beshear said. "Last week was still the second highest amount of cases that we've ever had, and it was more than double the peak in delta. But the trajectory is, is a good sign. And provided we continue to see declines this week, we would expect even greater ones next week. But we're not out of the woods. If we can hold on and do the right thing for two to three weeks, we hope that it will drop as quickly as it rose."
Meanwhile, Beshear said COVID-19 hospitalizations are "incredibly close to our highest level of hospitalization due to COVID that we have had, and deaths are still much higher than we'd like to see."
Monday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,413 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 454 in intensive care units and 232 on ventilators.
"This is the most concerning chart, because whether or not these people are very, very sick or just sick enough to be in the hospital, this means there aren't enough beds for so many people that are harmed in other ways. This is something that we need to see a significant decline on," Beshear said.
Providing an update on cases and deaths reported since Saturday, Beshear said 19,915 new cases and 70 additional deaths were reported over the past three days.
That includes 9,144 cases and 31 deaths Saturday, 5,821 cases and 25 deaths Sunday and 4,950 cases and 14 deaths Monday. The COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 28.49% Monday, according to KDPH.
Beshear said one of the reasons for the decline in new cases is that more people are getting vaccinated, and more people are getting their booster dose.
"We have thousands of people every week and over 1,000 people every day that show up for the very first time to get vaccinated," Beshear said. The governor said 5,899 Kentucky residents got their first vaccine dose over the past weekend, around 5,500 got their second dose and 12,899 got their booster dose. Beshear noted that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that getting a COVID-19 booster dose after initial vaccination greatly reduces the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.
The CDC says data from October to November 2021 showed rates of COVID-19 cases were lowest among fully-vaccinated people who had a booster dose. During that period, the mortality rate for people who'd received booster doses came in at 0.1 per 100,000 population, compared to 0.6 among people who were vaccinated but hadn't had a booster and 7.8 among unvaccinated people.
"Look, people are dying because of the lack of a vaccine. These shots are safe and effective. If you haven't gotten it yet, get your vaccine. If you haven't gotten your booster, don't put it off for any reason. Go in and get it," Beshear said.