FRANKFORT, KY — Earlier this month, beloved Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore announced she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Wednesday, Moore said she is "doing very well," and she and her doctors "think we got it all."
Moore has been a consistent presence during Gov. Andy Beshear's live briefings on COVID-19, but she has been absent from those briefings as she battles stage 1 uterine cancer. She appeared via video during the governor's briefing Wednesday to give an update on her condition.
"They were able to get all the cancer out. So, at this point, they will just be following me for the next five years to make sure the cancer stays at bay, but we think we got it all," Moore said.
Moore asked women to make sure to take care of their health and stay up to date on all the necessary screenings.
"I want to say to women: Don't wait. Please get yourself checked," she said, encouraging women to get Pap smears and mammograms. "If I had waited just a little bit longer, I would definitely be in treatment, because it was one of the largest tumors they saw. And it was invasive, but just shy of having to have treatment."
Moore also thanked Kentuckians for their support and well wishes.
"The first thing that I really wanted to share with you all, though, is my gratitude for your prayers your concern. If I could thank each and every one of you I would," Moore said. "Your kindness that you showed me lifted me up and gave me the strength to go through this. It was overwhelming and just remarkable."
She also encouraged folks to show that same level of support for people affected by COVID-19.
"I want to say to you, well, let's take that kindness, that support, and let's give it to everyone out there that's battling the coronavirus," Moore said. "Please use your mask. Let's show kindness and understanding. Let's do that one thing that we can do, and that's wearing the mask, social distance. Let's pull together as a community. Let's show everyone else the support that you showed me."
Moore said she looks forward to getting back to work soon, providing sign language interpretation for the governor. After playing her video message, Beshear said he looks forward to Moore's return.
"That is great news. We are so looking forward to having Virginia back. We're so glad she's doing well," Beshear said. "We love you, Virginia."