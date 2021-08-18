WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The Weakley County Health Department in northwest Tennessee is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours due to high demand.
The scheduling change was announced Wednesday on the county's Facebook page.
Testing will now be available outside the health department from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Those with questions about getting tested there can call the Weakley County Health Department at 731-364-2210. The health department is located at 9852 TN 22, Dresden, Tennessee 38225.