covid-19 money relief

City governments across Kentucky are getting funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced a total of $157 million going to more than 360 cities as soon as next week. 

The funding will be used to offset costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as expenses associated with personal protective equipment and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, as well as lost revenues, payroll and more. 

The largest grants in the Local 6 area include Paducah, Murray and Mayfield, all of which are receiving more than $2.5 million.

Paducah is getting about $6.4 million, Murray is getting just over $5 million and Mayfield is getting more than $2.5 million.

Beshear's office says the allocations are based on population. Each local government receiving funding will get half of their allocation now, and the rest will be received between the spring and summer of 2022. 

ARP funding for cities in the Local 6 area

County Applicant city Total funded amount First tranche
Ballard County Barlow $166,769.60 $83,384.80
Ballard County Kevil $151,232.06 $75,616.03
Ballard County LaCenter $248,341.68 $124,170.84
Ballard County Wickliffe $168,064.39 $84,032.20
Caldwell County Princeton $1,583,534.31 $791,767.15
Calloway County Murray $5,004,900.67 $2,502,450.33
Carlisle County Arlington $77,946.66 $38,973.33
Carlisle County Bardwell $174,279.41 $87,139.70
Crittenden County Marion $735,702.53 $367,851.27
Graves County Mayfield $2,542,200.54 $1,271,100.27
Graves County Wingo $150,564 $75,282
Hickman County Clinton $323,957.71 $161,978.86
Hickman County Columbus $39,620.73 $19,810.36
Livingston County Salem $187,227.36 $93,613.68
Livingston County Smithland $74,580.19 $37,290.10
Lyon County Kuttawa $173,502.53 $86,751.27
Marshall County Benton $1,155,734.03 $577,867.02
Marshall County Calvert City $648,692.30 $324,346.15
McCracken County Paducah $6,439,015.63 $3,219,507.82

Download the document below to see the American Rescue Plan allocations going out across the entire state of Kentucky. 

Download PDF ARP Funding for City Governments in Kentucky