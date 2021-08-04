MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — At least three school districts in west Kentucky are returning to classrooms with mandatory mask requirements. On Wednesday, McCracken County Public Schools announced it's requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
Mayfield Independent Schools also announced it will require universal masking indoors. The Graves County School District announced a mandatory mask mandate on Tuesday. Both districts said the increase in COVID-19 cases in Graves County led to their decision to mask up.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said the district had to reverse its mask guidance from eight days ago. The previous guidance made masks optional for students and staff.
"It was a decision I felt that we had to make — not necessarily a decision I like, but it's important for our students to have stability in getting five days of education in person as much as possible," Carter said.
Carter pointed to the rise in COVID-19 cases in McCracken County reported by the Purchase District Health Department among school-aged children since the district announced its previous guidance a week ago.
"Since that day...the incidence rate in McCracken County had gone from 9.2 to 26.9. In that same period — in that eight days — there were 63 school age children who have tested positive for COVID," Carter said
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported McCracken County's incidence rate is 31 average daily cases per 100,000 population as of Wednesday. In Marshall County, the incidence rate came in at 49.2 on Wednesday — the highest of all our Local 6 west Kentucky counties.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle said masks are currently optional in the district.
"We're hoping that we don't have to move to any type of mandate towards mask, social distancing to the 6 feet level," Miracle said. "But we do have that built in. If we start seeing some numbers, we'll start making some changes."
Miracle added that teachers have the option to teach outdoors when the weather allows, and there will be some social distancing where possible.
Carter said masks in McCracken County are the right call.
"What we want to make sure of is we don't have another shutdown, we don't have massive students being placed on quarantine or isolation and have that disruption," Carter said.