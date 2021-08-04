Local health care providers are urging you to mask up once again and practice good hand hygiene.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who are fully vaccinated, but live in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19 to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Most communities in the Local 6 area fall into those categories. Unvaccinated individuals are advised to mask up in public until they are vaccinated.
In this week's What's Going Around, multiple local clinics say they're seeing COVID-19 cases. Watch the video above for more details and to learn what other ailments those clinics are treating this week.