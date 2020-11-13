MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing, releasing a schedule for testing dates and locations through Dec. 10.
The health department has been offering expanded testing in community locations since Oct. 5 through a pilot program with the state.
Locations include the Paducah-McCracken County Health Center, the Hickman County Health Center in Clinton, the Fulton County-Fulton city Health Center in Fulton the Ballard County Health Center in LaCenter and at Bardwell Baptist Church.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 16-19 at the Paducah-McCracken County Health Center at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah. It will also be available at that location from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, from 9 to 3 on Nov. 23-24 and from 9 to noon on Nov. 25.
Testing will not be available on Thanksgiving.
After Thanksgiving, the schedule is as follows:
|9:30 - 2, Nov.30-Dec. 1
Hickman County Health Clinic: South Washington St., Clinton, KY
|9:30 - 2, Dec. 2
|Fulton County Health Clinic: 350 Browder St., Fulton KY
|9:30 - 2, Dec. 3
|Fulton County Health Clinic: 402 Troy Avenue, Hickman, KY
|9 - 1:30, Dec. 4
|McCracken County Health Department: 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY
|9:30 - 2, Dec. 7-8
|Ballard County Health Clinic: 198 Bluegrass Drive, LaCenter, KY
|9:30 - 2, Dec. 9-10
|Bardwell Baptist Church: 323 Highway 51 North, Bardwell, KY
You do not need proof of insurance to utilize free testing through this program, the health department says. You do not need to be showing symptoms or have a doctor's referral either.
The health department says those who are tested will be able to get their results within a few days, and will be contacted through a text message or phone call.
This testing program is for people ages 12 and older. But, the health department says if someone younger than 18 is unable to tolerate the test, the service may not be provided and they may be asked to follow up with their primary care doctor.
To register online for a test through this program, click here to visit the health department's registration website.
The health department says it is looking for events to collaborate with. Anyone who is having an event in the next three months who is interested in having pop-up COVID-19 testing at the event can contact the health department by emailing estallins@purchasehealth.org.