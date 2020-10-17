NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The White House quietly told Tennessee early this week that a statewide mask mandate "must be implemented" to curb its growing spread of COVID-19.
The White House and Republican Gov. Bill Lee did not discuss the recommendations publicly before a report emerged in a records request and was first reported by WUOT-FM.
“A statewide mask mandate must be implemented to stop the increasing spread among residents in rural and urban areas of Tennessee,” an item in a list of recommendations states.
Lee has let counties decide whether to require masks in public. The report takes the strongest tone to date in urging Tennessee to act, though Lee has made it clear for months that he does not think masks should be required across the state.
In a statement late Friday, the governor’s office said the White House report had not altered his thinking.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read the report obtained by WUOT: https://bit.ly/2FBVIh5