PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he would have issued a new statewide mask mandate, as the state continues to see a large spark in COVID cases and hospitalizations. However, a ruling from the Kentucky Supreme Court is moving pandemic-related powers away from Beshear, and over to the legislature. That raises the question, where does the power to levy a mask mandate fall now? McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer says local leadership would have the authority.
"I could do one through an executive order, but I would not. So it's a moot point I think," Clymer said.
Paducah Mayor George Bray feels the city commission may be able to vote on an ordinance to implement a mandate. But, Bray does have concerns about putting one in place.
"I sure wouldn't jump out there and risk any type of indoor mask mandate for the entire city without for sure knowing that I had the power to actually do that," Bray said. "And number two, at this point, I don't intend to do it anyway."
The two don't plan on extending either of their mask requirements beyond the doors of the courthouse and city hall. Currently, if you're not fully vaccinated, you are required to wear a mask at the McCracken County Courthouse. Just down the road at Paducah City Hall, you're required to be masked up while inside the building regardless of your vaccination status.