WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the southern Illinois county's cumulative case total to 53.
The new case is a woman in her 60s. She is believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission, according to a news release from the health department.
The health department says she is being placed in isolation.
Franklin County has a cumulative total of 11 cases of COVID-19.
36 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Williamson County, while eight have recovered in Franklin County.
If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance.
You can also call one of these hotlines for more information about COVID-19
- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)- (Hotline only)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
- (618) 435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
- 1-888-543-2786
- Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
- Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
- Call Main number
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
- 1-800-408-7351
- SSM Health- (Virtual visit)