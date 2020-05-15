Williamson county cases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the southern Illinois county's cumulative case total to 53.

The new case is a woman in her 60s. She is believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission, according to a news release from the health department.

The health department says she is being placed in isolation.

Franklin County has a cumulative total of 11 cases of COVID-19.

36 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Williamson County, while eight have recovered in Franklin County.

If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. 

You can also call one of these hotlines for more information about COVID-19 

  • Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)- (Hotline only)
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)- (Hotline for testing)
    • 1-844-988-7800
  • Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
    • (618) 435-9700
  • Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
    • 1-888-543-2786
  • Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
    • Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
    • Call Main number
  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
    • 1-800-408-7351
  • SSM Health- (Virtual visit)

