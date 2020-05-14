WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Williamson County Jail will be allowing public visitations starting June 1 following its temporary suspension due to COVID-19, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office released visit regulations and requirements in a news release Thursday.
The regulations include:
- One visit per week per detainee
- Limit of one visitor per visit
- No one under the age of 18 allowed
- Visits will last a maximum of 15 minutes
- Visitation monitors #3 or #10 are utilized solely for visits
- Face masks will be worn for the entire visit
- All other rules and regulations for public visitations remain in place.
The sheriff's office says visits must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Visitors can schedule their visit in the sheriff's office lobby or by calling (618) 997-1301 ext. 1317.