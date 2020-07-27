WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Williamson County, Illinois, man in his 70s has died of COVID-19-related illness, the local health department reported Monday.
The man's diagnosis was announced a couple of weeks ago, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says. "We are deeply saddened by this loss. Staff at the health department are working COVID-19 cases each day and our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one," Health Department Director of Emergency Preparedness Carrie Eldridge said in a statement.
The health department also reported 11 new cases in its two-county region Monday: including five cases in Franklin County and six in Williamson County.
To date, 271 Williamson County residents have tested positive for the virus, with 175 who have recovered. In Franklin County, 108 people have tested positive, with 59 who have recovered.
Download the document below to read the full update from the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department