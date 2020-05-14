WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The shelter-in-place order is to protect us from COVID-19. For victims of domestic violence, it could mean they're in a dangerous situation to avoid.
That's why Williamson County launched a matching fund campaign to raise money for the Women's Center.
You never know what's happening behind closed doors. With people spending most of their time inside right now, Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti said some people are fighting to make it out of this pandemic alive.
"Being on lock-down and being around each other and tensions are high, some people react differently. Unfortunately some people act violently," said Zanotti.
He said his office has seen domestic violence filings double in the county since the state's stay-at-home order was issued in March. Zanotti said there could be a lot more cases going unreported.
"The victim and the aggressor are locked down together and that victim doesn't have a way to safely contact law enforcement to get help, it's very unfortunate. These are things that wee need to be thinking about what we can all do to come together and curve domestic violence," said Zanotti.
The Women's Center, like many other organizations, are worried about their future funding and how it will be impacted by state revenue. That's why the Women's Center launched their $50,000 matching fund campaign. Every donation received will be matched up to a total of $25,000. Several Williamson County business owners have pledge to match that $25,000. The Women's Center will use the money to continue helping survivors.
"Part of our capital campaign is to renovate 1,500 square feet of our building so we have separate quarters for male victims," said Women's Center development specialist John Pfeifer.
The Women's Center said they will invest 100% of the funds raised in the campaign locally by using southern Illinois businesses to complete their projects. If you're interested in learning how to donate, click here.