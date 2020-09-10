FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 805 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Thursday, as well as 22 new deaths tied to the illness.
"The loss of of over 1,035 Kentuckians — 22 today alone, making this the deadliest day in the commonwealth. And we know at least hundreds more are to come," Beshear said during a briefing Thursday afternoon.
Beshear said "other states have lost so much more," and Kentucky has "blazed [its] own path," to prevent greater numbers of cases and deaths. The governor said Kentuckian's actions have saved thousands of lives.
In a news release, the governor said 122 of the cases reported Thursday are people ages 18 and younger, and 19 of those children are ages 5 and younger. Beshear said the youngest case reported Thursday is a 3-month-old baby from Fayette County.
The 22 deaths reported Thursday include an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 81-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 53-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 101-year-old woman from Green County; a 55-year-old man from Harlan County; five women, ages 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102, and an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Marion County; a 60-year-old man from Monroe County; a 77-year-old man from Nelson County; and two women, ages 83 and 90, and two men, ages 82 and 84, from Warren County.
During the briefing, Beshear said the deaths reported in Kentucky connected to the pandemic are more than just numbers. "These are our neighbors, friends and health care workers," Beshear said
"We must defeat this virus once and for all," Beshear said. "Folks, we're not there yet."
Beshear said federal health experts still advise keeping mask mandates in place to help prevent the virus' spread. The governor said wearing masks, practicing social distancing, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less and frequent hand washing are the steps Kentuckians must continue to take in the fight against COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Kentucky has had 54,772 COVID-19 cases, including 1,035 deaths. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 4.14%.