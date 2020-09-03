FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 906 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday, which he said is the third highest one-day total to date. Kentucky's total number of COVID-19 cases since testing began now stands at 50,885.
Beshear said, because of the significant number of test results received, Kentucky's positivity rate stands at 4.53%. While the governor said it is a good thing that the positivity rate remains below 5%, the goal to have fewer cases overall is important as well.
To achieve that goal, Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while in public places. The governor wore a mask from Livingston County Schools for Thursday's COVID-19 briefing. “Wear your masks. Livingston County is doing it," Beshear said.
The 906 cases reported Thursday include 124 individuals ages 18 and younger — an age range the governor has emphasized as some Kentucky school districts return to in-person classes.
The governor said 10 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Thursday, adding that he expects this week will see the largest number of deaths connected to the disease so far.
To date, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 976 deaths across the state.
As of Thursday, KDPH has reported 10,547 recovered cases.
To read KDPH's full, nine-page daily COVID-19 summary for Sept. 3, download the document below.