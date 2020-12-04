PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools will continue virtual instruction for all students until at least Jan. 4, the school district said in a news release Friday.
In November, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order requiring middle and high schools to suspend in-person classes until Jan. 4. Elementary schools are also required to utilize remote learning, but the order allows them to reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the COVID-19 red zone and if the school follows the state's Healthy at School guidance.
Because McCracken County remains in the red zone, elementary schools in the city and county are not to resume in-person instruction.
"Current COVID-19 incidence rates remain high, according to the KDPH incidence rate map and several weeks' worth of trend data. Therefore, ALL Paducah Public Schools students will remain on virtual instruction until at least January 4, 2021," Paducah Public Schools spokesman Wayne Walden wrote Friday.