FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 70,727.
In a news release, Beshear said Friday's cases include 151 teens and kids ages 18 and younger, 33 of which are age 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Friday is a 5-day-old baby.
Six new deaths were reported across the commonwealth Friday, bringing the total number of known lives lost because of the virus to 1,197. The newly reported deaths include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County, a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 74-year-old man from McCreary County, a 72-year-old man from Menifee County, a 60-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 4.3% Friday, Beshear reported. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 12,041 known recovered cases as of Friday.
The governor also provided a statement on the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the virus.
"Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this," Beshear said. "We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part."
The president will spend a few days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the advice of physicians after contracting the illness.
