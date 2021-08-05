PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah will require masks inside all buildings starting Friday, Aug. 6, the college announced.
WKCTC says the Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced a mask mandate in a memo sent Wednesday to its 16 community and technical colleges.
"As we all come back to campus it is important to provide the safest environment possible for everyone," KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said in his memo. "The College Presidents and I believe the best way to do that is to mandate masks indoors for everyone - students, faculty, staff and visitors - whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated."
In a news release about the decision, WKCTC President Anton Reece says the college understands that resuming mask wearing is frustrating for many people. "We're frustrated too, but we are committed to doing everything we possibly can to keep everyone safe so we can have a great new year on our campus," Reece says.
WKCTC says it has continued to perform heavy cleaning on campus over the summer, and signs will be put up to remind everyone to wear masks while inside WKCTC buildings.
Classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 16.