GRAVES COUNTY, KY — You're frustrated. You're confused.
You want answers, and you want the COVID-19 vaccine. Believe me, wear hear you, because you're contacting us when you can't get answers from those in charge.
People tell Local 6 they can't get anyone on the line. When they schedule using the state number, they get an automated response telling them all spots are filled. People in their 70s and 80s tell us it's discouraging. Local 6 spoke with a woman whose mother is in her 90s about why it's critical for her to get the vaccine.
Vicki Woods is trying to call the state hotline to schedule a vaccine appointment for her 95-year-old mother Janis Mason. She's called multiple times with no success.
"If it's a hotline, there should be a person at the other end of it, instead of just a recording" Woods said. "Someone that could tell you what the next steps are, when you might be able to get an appointment."
Woods feels her mother and other senior citizens deserve a straightforward path to answers and a vaccination.
"If my mom got this disease," Woods said. "She more than likely wouldn't make it. And just because she's 95 doesn't mean she's ready to die."
Without the vaccine her mother is missing out on family holidays and events.
"Here this last year or so of her life has been confined to her two room apartment," Woods said.
Woods hopes her mom and other seniors will get a chance to be vaccinated soon.
"They can organize to do a lot of things," Woods said. "And have all their big meetings and all their big talking but they can't organize to give these older people and all these people a vaccine."
The recommendation, albeit a tough pill to swallow, is to simply check back for new appointment times.