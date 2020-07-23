MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Earlier this year, playing youth baseball and softball was uncertain because of COVID-19. But, the West Kentucky Baseball and Softball Association found a way to make America's favorite pastime happen for kids. It's a little different from years past, but the end goal is the same. Let kids play ball!
"It's really good for the kids to get out in these situations and be able to enjoy sports," says league Vice President Louis Moffatt.
Moffatt says they've been following the guidelines put out by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office. Equipment is sanitized regularly, and the players are spaced out both on and off the field. After months of playing games, it appears the guidelines are working, as no kids have gotten sick.
"You have to be careful. You have to really protect the safety of the kids. You have to watch constantly for any new executive orders from the governor, things that change," says Moffatt.
Moffatt says parents watching the games have to practice social distancing, too. To help make that happen, they're encouraging families to sit around the fence posts around the field, which are ten feet a part. Terry Heisner is watching his grandson play, being extra careful to sit back away from other people.
"I'm a high risk patient so to speak, so I don't get too far into the people," says Heisner.
Al Cunningham is across the park watching his granddaughter play softball. he says there was a little bit of hesitation to let her play, but he believes overall it's good for her.
"You always have that I guess in the back of your mind a little bit, bu we think everyone is handling things pretty well," says Cunningham.
Making sure America's game continues to be played, even in the midst of a pandemic.