PADUCAH — Typically, by May youth baseball leagues would be in full swing. This year however, the fields are empty because of COVID-19. But the season is not lost. It's just delayed. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released guidelines for youth sports to begin again.
"It's gonna' be tough, but not un-doable," says Louis Moffatt.
Moffatt is president of the West Kentucky Baseball and Softball Association. Moffatt says he's thrilled that they'll get to play, and assures that their season will go on. With more than 2,000 kids in the organization, he says social distancing will be tough.
"Bring your own equipment and that way you don't have to worry about that contact between player to player," says Moffatt.
There is a long list of guidelines recommended by the governor. For instance, no more than 10 kids can play in a group together, it's recommended that coaches wear face masks, and players aren't allowed to high five or shake hands.
"Who wants to have their kids play in any kind of organized sports when you can't be there to participate and watch them?" says Greg McKeel.
McKeel, who is bringing the Paducah Little League back, says the league decided not to have a season this year. The delayed start to the season and limits on spectators just didn't make it worth it for them.
"The biggest issue here was the safety of not only the students, I mean the kids, but the coaches and spectators," says McKeel.
The governor's guidelines say teams can begin practicing on June 15, and start playing games June 29.
Moffatt says parents will still be able to attend West Kentucky Baseball and Softball Association games; they will just have to sit 6 feet apart.
