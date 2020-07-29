PADUCAH — Kentucky landlords will soon be able to evict tenants again.
The eviction moratorium put in place in Kentucky because of the COVID-19 pandemic ends Saturday.
Shirley Barlow with River City Mission homeless shelter in Paducah said the shelter has had lots of calls from people asking to stay there if they're evicted. Barlow said living there is a tough adjustment.
"They have not been used to not being able to take care of themselves," Barlow said. "And when that job is gone, then of course it gives them a very insecure feeling."
Ballard County Attorney Vicki Hayden said she's also been getting plenty of calls from landlords and tenants. The Kentucky Supreme Court order gives 30 days for tenants to leave their homes after an eviction notice is posted.
"I'm empathetic for these people who haven't had the money to pay, and now they don't have the funds necessary to go and rent another place," Hayden said.
Hayden said for some landlords, this is their only option.
"Landlords have been waiting patiently and calling here asking 'Can I do it yet?'" Hayden said. "And they complain 'I'm not getting money, and I have to make payments. I have to do this and that.'"
Barlow wants people to know if they need a place to stay, River City Mission will help them get back on their feet.
Hayden said people living in federally funded housing like public housing and Section 8 housing can not be evicted. She said landlords who want to get back payments must take the tenant to small claims court.