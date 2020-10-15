Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING... .CONDITIONS CONDUCIVE TO THE RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES WILL OCCUR BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 11 AM AND 7 PM CDT TODAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT FOR GUSTY SOUTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...AND PORTIONS OF FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY...INCLUDING THE MARK TWAIN NATIONAL FOREST...THE SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST...AND THE CRAB ORCHARD NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 086, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 100, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 AND 114. * WINDS...SOUTH 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * TIMING...11 AM TO 7 PM CDT. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY, DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND DRY FUEL MOISTURE CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TODAY ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY... ...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TODAY ACROSS SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY... FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY WEST OF THE LAKES, EXPECT DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TO BE DEVELOPING TODAY. SOUTH WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL PLUNGE TO AROUND 20 PERCENT. THESE VALUES, COMBINED WITH DRYING FUELS, WILL MAKE FOR THE RAPID AND DANGEROUS SPREAD OF FIRES. A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT. FOR SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY EAST OF THE LAKES, EXPECT AN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY. SOUTH WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH, AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP INTO THE 25 TO 30 PERCENT RANGE. THESE VALUES WILL WILL CREATE AN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER AND ANY FIRES BURNING WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO RAPID SPREAD.