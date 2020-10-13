CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — County clerks across Kentucky expect crowds of people tomorrow as in-person early voting starts in Kentucky. Some clerks recommend waiting a few days before hitting the polls.
With just a little less than 3,000 registered voters in Carlisle County, getting ready for in person voting was not too hectic. They've stationed two voting booths on the first floor floor of the county courthouse in the clerks office for Tuesday.
"If you can come into this office and vote early we encourage you to do so and call the office ahead of time to see if we're busy so you can avoid the crowd," said Carlisle County Clerk Becky Martin.
Due to the pandemic only so many people are allowed in the office at one time. Martin said you need to remember early voting is happening 6 days a week for the next three weeks.
"Because we're open on Saturday, I just think that's a great opportunity to vote there shouldn't be any excuses not to vote this go around," she said.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said, be flexible.
"I would advise against coming the first couple of days, because it's going to be unbelievably busy, unless that's the only chance you have to come down," Griggs said.
Make a voting plan that includes multiple possible days and times to vote, also familiarize yourself with your ballot beforehand. There are long worded constitutional amendments being proposed in Kentucky.
"Everybody knows there is a presidential election, everybody knows there is a senatorial race but there is also other things on this ballot that you need to familiarize yourself with because you don't want to caught in line the day of and you don't know or aren't familiar with this," Martin said.
Martin has worked in the clerk's office for the last 25 years and expects this to be the busiest election year she's ever seen. To find out where your voting precinct and look at sample ballots click here.