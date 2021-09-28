MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Court filings for evictions in Kentucky are continuing to pile up. It's been weeks since the federal and Kentucky eviction moratoriums expired.
From June 1 to Aug. 30, 77 eviction proceedings were filed in McCracken County. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 27, at least 29 eviction forms were filed, but that number is expected to rise.
Earlier this month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged people to continue to apply for the millions of dollars available to them with the state's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
Many people aren't aware of the program or don't know how to navigate the system to get that aid.
The Family Service Society in Paducah has tried to help some people access the fund.
"It's a lot to coordinate. Honestly, most of the folks we help have not been successfully navigating that process," Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Melloy said.
The fund requires cooperation from tenants and landlords. If people get through, they can get thousands of dollars to pay overdue rent and their current rent.
Locally, Family Service Society can give on average about $100 to $250 per person for rental and utility assistance.
"What we're seeing now, unfortunately, because of the time of year and everything is a lot of the folks contacting us have already gotten assistance from us this year, and a lot of the time the assistance we gave them was not enough to carry them," Melloy said.
Many people are racing against the clock to get help or leave the place they call home.
The fund is open until September of next year or until the money runs out. The relief fund is for tenants, landlords and utility companies.
To contact Kentucky Legal Aid in Paducah, call 270-442-5518 or toll free at 800-467-2218. For more information on Kentucky Legal Aid, visit klaid.org.
In our four-state area, Illinois is the only state with an eviction moratorium still in place. That moratorium runs through Oct. 3.