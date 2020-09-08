MURPHSYBORO/HERRIN, IL - Big events and festivals have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 including the Murphysboro Apple Festival and the Herrin Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Southern Illinois.
It would have been the 32nd year for the annual Herrin community Thanksgiving dinner. But, those in Herrin Illinois will have to find another way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.
COVID-19 has caused volunteers to postpone their annual dinner. Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini said public safety was the reasoning behind the decision.
"Considering the safety of the volunteers who are going to be preparing the food and exposed to one another as well as to the public," said Frattini.
Last year volunteers served 1,000 meals. Frattini said the tradition is more than a meal.
"Just the opportunity to move around and socialize with other people during the day, many people don't have the family and friends nearby to do that. It also provides for the needs for those who don't have the means to put on a traditional thanksgiving dinner," said Frattini.
The Apple Festival in Murphysboro has also been postponed until next year.
"This is the first time in nearly 70 years that there won't be a parade. There won't be a carnival and all the things we've grown accustomed to. It's very sad for many people in town because it is a signature event for the community," said Murphsyboro mayor Will Stephens.
Over the course of the week, the Apple Festival brings in up to 30,000 people.
The postponement hurts the amount of revenue coming into town. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said they've used this as an opportunity to adapt by creating a website where people can buy apple products.
"We are going to be selling baked goods for pick-up that people would have normally been able to get during the Apple Festival festivities," said Stephens.
Both mayors hope the postponements will make people more excited for next year's events. For more information about the Apple Festival Store visit here.