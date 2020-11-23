PADUCAH – Typically, November and December are filled with large family gatherings and holiday parties, but COVID-19 has reduced those gatherings and even canceled them in most instances.
Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released new restrictions on event venues. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 13, those venues will only be allowed to have 25 people in one room at a time. The new state restrictions and the event cancellations are having a negative impact on catering and event venue businesses.
Jeff Parker’s catering business in Paducah is one of the local businesses suffering from holiday gatherings being canceled. Right now his kitchen is quiet, which is the opposite of what it’s normally like this time of year. Usually, his kitchen would be busy as he prepares large Thanksgiving and holiday party meals.
“Summer picnics and the ball season was gone, and now the holiday season is very limited,” says Parker.
Parker says the pandemic has driven his overall business down by around 90%. At this point, Parker says he’s getting creative to keep his doors open. To try and make up for the loss, Parker is selling individual Thanksgiving meal plates for the first time.
"We put an ad out there. We’ve been inundated with calls, and we’re tickled to death with the way that turned out. We appreciate the support," says Parker.
Event venues are feeling the pain of the lack of holiday parties and gatherings, too.
"We really don’t see any sunlight any time soon," says Walker Hall owner David Curtis.
Curtis says last December they had around 64 events booked, but this year they don’t have any. Around 64% of their overall revenue typically comes in November and December.
"It's my people that I worry about," says Curtis, "We spent eight years putting together a very special and qualified staff, and they’ve got bills to pay, and right now we just can’t provide the employment opportunities for them."
Curtis says 2021 isn’t looking very good either. So far, they only have a couple of events booked for January and February. Curtis says he expects it’ll be 2022 before they fully recover from 2020's losses.