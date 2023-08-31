The fall respiratory virus season is approaching, and major pharmacies are in the U.S. are now setting up flu and RSV appointments.
However, the potential threat of Covid-19 is once again looming over the nation.
The Department of Health and Human Services declared the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency on May 11, 2023. But the virus never faded away.
Dr. Scott Miscovich, the president and CEO of Premier Medical Group USA, says “All regions of the country are showing increases in hospitalizations.”
Medical experts say one reason for this rise is that many are avoiding the outdoors to beat the grueling summer heat.
“When you’re inside the ventilation is different, people are closer together. So I think that’s part of it,” says Dr. David Wohl, a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina.
Numerous pharmacy chains, including CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens say they’ll have the new Covid-19 vaccines once they’re authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Wohl said, “The good news is we have much less Covid-19 being circulated. It looks like, and we certainly see less consequential Covid-19.”
Pfizer officials say they expect to have a Covid-19 shot ready for the public sometime next month.
“A lot of people haven’t had a vaccine in a year. What do we know about the vaccines? They’re great for the first four months of every age group and then they start to slack at six months,” says Dr. Miscovich.
This is why health officials are advising people to prepare themselves for the fall by rolling up their sleeves.
“There’s going to be a massive push across the United States to get your flu shot and to get your Covid-19 vaccine updated. And then for the over-60, get that new RSV vaccine.”
The CDC has also just signed off on a new immunization to prevent RSV in all children under eight months old.