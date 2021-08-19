MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — As the delta variant sweeps across the nation, more people are going to get tested for COVID-19. Local hospitals and health departments are overwhelmed with the amount of positive tests results coming back. Simply put, they can't keep up.
Health care leaders at Baptist Health Paducah are experiencing that as well. "It's hectic. It's overwhelming," says medical assistant Kayla Warford.
Her job is to swab people for COVID-19 at Baptist's drive-thru clinic. Even thought it was empty Wednesday, it has always been that way.
"Yesterday was really busy. We didn't sit down from 11 to 5," Warford said.
Warford isn't the only one experiencing an influx of COVID-19 testing. Staff members at the Marshall County Health Department are seeing an increase as well. The director, Billy Pitts, says it's causing a backlog.
"The provider tells them you’re positive for COVID. Well, that person is kind of expecting the health department is going to call. A day goes by and then two days go by," Pitts says. "They're wondering what's wrong. Why hasn't the health department called me?"
Pitts says this is because he's shorthanded. The state created an infrastructure for local health departments. It provided them with staff specifically for contact tracing, but that infrastructure no long exits. So, they no longer have the staff for contact tracing like they did earlier this year.
"I don't have enough staff or enough contact tracers and investigators to call every positive case within a day," Pitts said.
They don't have enough manpower, or hours in the day, to call everyone who has tested positive. Pitts says this is the exact reason people need to get vaccinated. COVID-19 is overwhelming the system — again.
"I started pulling other staff off of other things, you know, their regular jobs and what they're here to do. I've pulled them off, and they're taking two, three, four hours, some of them five or six hours a day and they're making calls," Pitts said.