MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A COVID-19 testing site has opened up at West Kentucky Community Technical College in Paducah.
Testing will be done Tuesday through Thursday this week, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. daily.
Those eligible for the test are:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders
- Those 65 and older
- Those with chronic health conditions
- Those with COVID-19 symptoms
Those who believe they qualify can registered to get tested by clicking here. You can also call 1-888-852-2567, select open 1 and then option 3.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.