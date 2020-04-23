COVID-19 testing sites

All COVID-19 testing sites are for patients experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, congestion, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, nausea, and/or vomiting and diarrhea.

KENTUCKY:

  • Kroger and #TeamKentucky Drive-Thru Testing
    West Kentucky Community & Technical College
    4810 Alben Barkley Dr.
    Paducah, KY 42001
    Now - April 23
    8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    ANYONE can register through Kroger's The Little Clinic portal
  • West KY Community Task Force COVID-19 Testing
    Heartland Church
    4777 Alben Barkley Dr.
    Paducah, KY 42001
    Monday - Friday
    8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    270-559-6580
    You MUST have an order for a test from a clinician

  • Paducah - Baptist Health Urgent Care
    2601 Kentucky Ave.
    Walker Medical Park 1
    Suite 103
    270-415-4860
    For more information click here.
  • Mercy Health Paducah Triage Clinic
    225 Medical Center Dr.
    Paducah, KY 42003
    270-538-7191
    Monday - Friday
    8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    For more information click here.
  • Murray-Calloway County Hospital
    803 Poplar St.
    Murray, KY 42071
    9 - 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    Call first if possible: 270-753-0704

ILLINOIS:

  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp.
    Sites in: Christopher, Du Quoin, Johnston City, Mount Vernon, Sessor
    1-800-408-7351

  • Massac Memorial Hospital
    28 Chick Street
    Metropolis, IL 62960
    618-638-1344 
    You MUST have an order for a test from a clinician

  • Heartland Express Care
    2700 W. Deyoung St.
    Marion, IL
    8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    618-969-8633

TENNESSEE:

  • Lake County Health Dept.
    400 State Highway 78 South
    Tiptonville, TN 38079
    731-253-9954

  • Weakley County Health Dept.
    9852 State Highway 22
    Dresden, TN 38225
    731-364-2210

MISSOURI:

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    Cape Girardeau, MO
    (573) 331-4200

  • Southeast Hospital
    Cape Girardeau, MO
    (573) 519-4983

  • SEMO Health Network
    Sikeston, MO
    (573) 472-1770

