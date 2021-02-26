You have questions about how to get vaccinated against COVID-19. We're creating a guide to bring you answers.
Vaccine sites in west Kentucky
Regional vaccine sites
Baptist Health Paducah - sign up at baptisthealth.com/vaccine/schedule-now
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital - sign up by calling 866-624-0366
- Murray State University's CFSB Center - sign up at callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381
- Crittenden Community Hospital - sign up at fasthealth.com or call 270-965-5281.
- Caldwell Medical Center - sign up by calling 270-365-0428
- Trigg County Hospital - sign up by calling 270-522-3215
Kroger store sites
Sign up at kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320
- Paducah Kroger - 3141 Park Ave.
- Murray Kroger - 808 N 12th St.
Walmart
Sign up at walmart.com/cp/1228302
- Paducah - 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive.
- Mayfield - 1225 Paris Road.
- Fulton - 1405 Middle Road.
- Princeton - 1500 US-62 West.
Walgreens
- Walgreens at 521 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY
- Walgreens at 3360 Irvin Cobb Drive, Paducah, KY
- Walgreens - 1205 Main St., Murray, KY
- Walgreens - 635 South 6th St., Mayfield, KY
Federal partnership pharmacies
Benton
- Benton Pharmacy - 2606 Main St., Benton, KY 42025
Calvert City area
- Draffenville Pharmacy - 153 US 68 East, Benton, KY 42025
- Calvert City Pharmacy - 906 E. 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY
Livingston County
- Glenn's Prescription Center - 119 East Main St., Salem, KY 42078
Marion
- Glenn's Apothecary - 520 West Gum St., Marion, KY, 42064
Mayfield
- Duncan Prescription Center - 315 West Broadway St. Mayfield, KY 42006
- Gibson's Pharmacy - 1206 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
Murray
- Walter's Family Pharmacy - 604 South 12th St. Murray, KY, 42071
Paducah
- Davis Drugs - 250 Lone Oak Road, Paducah 42001
- Reidland Pharmacy - 5433 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003
- Strawberry Hills Pharmacy - 2670 New Holt Road Suite D., Paducah, KY 42001
Who can be vaccinated in Kentucky?
Right now, Kentucky is prioritizing phases 1A and 1B of its vaccination plan. Phase 1A includes employees and residents of long-term care facilities and health care personnel. Phase 1B includes first responders, K-12 school employees and any ages 70 and up.
Starting March 1, Kentucky will be moving to phase 1C, which prioritizes people ages 60 and older, anyone 16 and older with a medical condition that places them at highest risk from the virus as per the CDC, and all other essential workers not covered in phases 1A and 1B. However, some vaccination sites are still working to get through phases 1A and 1B before moving to 1C.
Click here to see Kentucky's full COVID-19 distribution plan.
Vaccine sites in Southern Illinois
Walmart store sites
- Anna - 300 Leigh Ave.
Kroger store sites
- Anna - 45 Plaza Dr.
- Harrisburg - US-45 N.
- Marion - 1704 W Deyoung St.
- Herrin - 1609 S Park Ave.
- Carbondale - 501 N Giant City Rd.
- Murphysboro - 550 E Industrial Park Rd.
Illinois is currently in Phase 1B+ of the state's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.
Vaccine sites in South East Missouri
Walmart store sites
- Sikeston - 1303 S Main St.
- Poplar Bluff - 333 S. Westwood Blvd
- Poplar Bluff - 3001 Oak Grove Rd.
- Cape Girardeau - 3439 William St.
- Cape Girardeau - 2021 Independence St.
- Jackson - 3051 E Jackson Blvd
Missouri is currently in phase 1B - Tier 2 of the state's vaccination plan, which prioritizes high-risk individuals, but will begin phase 1B - Tier 3 on March 15.
Phase 1B - Tier 3 will prioritize people in Critical Infrastructure.
Click here to see Missouri's full COVID-19 distribution plan.
Vaccine sites in North West Tennessee
Walmart store sites
- Martin - 134 Courtright Rd.
- Union City - 1601 W Reelfoot Ave.
Tennessee is currently vaccinating people in Phases 1A1, 1A2, and 1B of the state's vaccination distribution plan.
Click here to see Tennessee's full COVID-19 distribution plan.