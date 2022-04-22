WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Flags are placed in the ground as part of 'In America: Remember,' a public art installation commemorating all the Americans who have died due to COVID-19 near the Washington Monument on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The concept of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, the installation includes more than 660,000 small plastic flags, some with personal messages to those who have died, planted in 20 acres of the National Mall. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)