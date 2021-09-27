MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY—The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said three people were sent to Vanderbilt Medical Center after an accident on Clarks River Road.
On Saturday at about 1:22 p.m. deputies went to the 4000 block of Clarks River Road for a two vehicle crash.
Deputies say, 52-year-old Copy Stroud, driving a Ford F-450, was traveling east bound on Clarks River Road in the right lane.
Also driving on the road was 18-year-old Bryanna Gilliam in a Ford Escape.
Deputies say Gilliam was leaving a place of business crossing both east bound lanes on Clarks River Road. The release says Stroud then hit the Gillam on the driver side of the car.
Two other people, 27-year-old Alyssa Powell and 42-year-old Misty Moore, were in the car with Gillam.
Everyone in Gillam's car including her, were flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center for injuries that prevented them from functioning in a medically normal way.
Deputies say Stroud driving did not sustain any reported injuries.
"The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks that you please keep the families of the injured passengers in your thoughts and prayers during this time of difficulty," the release said.
The department said the cause of this collision is still on-going and no further information will be released at this time.