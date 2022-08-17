Creamy Cucumber Salad
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
• Greek Yogurt 1/3 C
• Lemon, juiced 1
• Dill, fresh, chopped 1T, plus more for garnish
• Cucumbers, thinly sliced 2
• Red Onion, thinly sliced ¼ - ½
• Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, and dill and whisk until smooth. Add cucumbers and onions and toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more dill before serving.
