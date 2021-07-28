MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — As hot weather continues, many of you may move your plans indoors. But road work crews don't have that option.
Crews in McCracken County are working hard to finish projects. Most are changing the hours they work. They're coming in earlier, so they can leave before it gets too hot. Tuesday, most were either mowing or doing ditch work.
James Pritchett, a worker with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, has kept cool the same way for the last 50 years. He's had the same water bottle since the 1970s, and it comes in handy on days like this.
He also keeps cool with a little help from the equipment. "The air conditioning from the equipment keeps me cool," Pritchett says.
Pritchett and his crew are one group of many working in this heat.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says many crews change their hours in the summer.
"Usually this time of the year our crews go onto an adjusted schedule. A lot of the crews will come in at 6 a.m. and leave at 2:30 p.m. That way they're not out here physically working during the hottest part of the day," Todd says.
He says that crews are sent training information from a safety coordinator. They watch each other's backs, too.
"You know, you got to drink lots of water, occasionally take a break, maybe hop in a vehicle to cool down. They use sort of a buddy system, where you kind of watch out for your buddy and he watches out for you," Todd says.
And that's just how Pritchett and his crew plan to stay safe.
"We take more breaks when it's hot. We get in and get in the AC and cool down, so we're not out in it all the time," says Pritchett.
Just because you don't see crews during your drive, doesn't mean they aren't working. They're working earlier hours to prevent traffic congestion and to stay safe from the heat.