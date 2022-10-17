Evansville warehouse fire1.jpg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a large fire Monday in southwestern Indiana that's left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins and produced a smoke plume visible for miles around.

Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson said about “every truck in the city” and a fire unit from Henderson, Kentucky, responded to the warehouse fire, which was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday.

Larson told the Evansville Courier & Press the fire was contained as of 9:15 a.m., but fires were still burning inside the warehouse and neighboring buildings.

Evansville warehouse fire2.jpg

He said dozens of firefighters would likely remain at the scene for hours.

Evansville NBC affiliate WFIE-TV reports that no injuries or deaths were reported, and the ATF is leading the investigation into what caused the fire. Multiple roads were closed due to the fire, and multiple nearby businesses had to evacuate, WFIE reports. 