BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Volunteer firefighters around the state are hoping for funding help from Kentucky lawmakers.
Departments in our area are part of what's called a "nationwide" public safety "crisis." Small, mostly rural communities are totally dependent on volunteers to fight fires and respond quickly with other emergency services.
Ryan Hedrick is a volunteer firefighter. He's been at it now for two years at the LaCenter Fire Department. Helping people, Ryan said, is the most rewarding part of the job.
"From the point of being able to help out with a sick child," Hedrick said. "Trying to get a sick child to the end of an ambulance, or into, as far as days when someone is losing a house — just being able to comfort them, as well as doing the job that needs to be done at the same time."
Hedrick is unpaid. The work means sacrifice.
"I've had several times where your sitting down to eat supper or maybe just laying the kids down at night to go to bed, you get called out at all kinds of hours," he said.
Ballard County needs more volunteers like Hedrick. Emergency Management Director Travis Holder said the department needs both volunteers and funding.
The state offers some money. Residents pay fire dues, but the funding continues to decline.
"I think some people don't realize what all goes into maintaining a rural fire department," Holder said. "I think some people think that those little rural fire departments get tax money. They don't."
Without proper funding, the fire department won't be able to get new equipment to help save lives.
Gear for one firefighter costs up to $3,000.
"That extra income that they need in order to update their equipment is not there," Holder said. "You know, they can make sure what they go is running. But you know, everything gets old and quits working. And when it quits working, the funding is not there to buy more equipment."
The county has only 15 shared volunteers between 11 departments, serving roughly 8,000 people. So, they rely on each other when there's an emergency.
"We need people to step up to the plate and be that person that's willing to leave their family dinner to go save somebody," Holder said.
The Carlisle County Emergency Medical Service is struggling financially, too. EMS Director J.C. Curtis says 77% of their patients are either on Medicaid or Medicare.
"A lot of these individuals in our community that are older are not able to drive themselves," Curtis said. "A lot of them have family that live away. They live by themselves, so they are totally reliant on the ambulance service in an emergency situation to get them where they need to go."
When Medicaid patients need an ambulance, it costs $686. But Medicaid will only pay $110. This means they lose more than $500 with every ambulance call. This is a $240,000 shortfall a year.
Curtis said that contributes to the problem of updating equipment like stretchers and heart monitors.
Kentucky House Bill 8 aims to help EMS providers. It would add more money to the Medicaid fund so ambulances can be reimbursed at a higher rate. Curtis said their priorities as health care providers haven't changed.
"Our desire to help people, our desire to be there when people need us is not going to change," Curtis said. "But, however, the ability to do that without being financially burdened and not having to place that burden onto the taxpayers in the community throughout the state is our goal as well."
Both Ballard and Carlisle County emergency directors say they just want the resources to keep their communities safe and healthy.
Curtis said to support House Bill 8, reach out to your local representatives about why it is important. Holder said in Ballard County, anything can help when it comes to paying fire dues.
