In-person on Election Day:

  • Ed Tech center: 200 Industrial Dr, Marion, KY 42064 (4 voting stations available)
  • County Courthouse: 107 S Main St #203, Marion, KY 42064

Hand Sanitizers available, workers will sanitize booths, pens and door handles.

Absentee/Early voting - machine set up in clerk’s office

  • Monday through Friday: Oct. 13-Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays, Oct 17, 24, 31 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ballot box: inside the courthouse front door. Available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.  Monitored by camera and checked periodically during day

