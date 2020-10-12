In-person on Election Day:
- Ed Tech center: 200 Industrial Dr, Marion, KY 42064 (4 voting stations available)
- County Courthouse: 107 S Main St #203, Marion, KY 42064
Hand Sanitizers available, workers will sanitize booths, pens and door handles.
Absentee/Early voting - machine set up in clerk’s office
- Monday through Friday: Oct. 13-Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturdays, Oct 17, 24, 31 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Ballot box: inside the courthouse front door. Available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monitored by camera and checked periodically during day