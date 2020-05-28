PADUCAH — An order of fiction, a side of thriller, and some mystery to top it off. Books are back on the menu at the McCracken County Public Library.
The library started its curbside pickup program Wednesday as a safe way to get books to patrons while the building itself remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It feels wonderful. We know so many of our patrons have been craving a real book to hold in their hand. And we're so happy to be able to provide that to them in a safe fashion," said Library Director Susan Baier.
To pick up books, DVDs and other items curbside, visit search.mclib.net to place them on hold. Patrons can also use the myMCLIB app, call the library at 270-442-2510 ext. 110, or email curbside@mclib.net to place items on hold. Each library card holder can check out up to 10 items at a time.
When patrons receive a notice that their items are available for pickup, they can go to the library any time during the following operating hours:
Monday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday : 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
There are no curbside pickups on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Sundays.
Patrons should park in one of the designated curbside pickup spots, marked by blue flags and signs, outside the library, and remain in their vehicles. Then, call the library at 270-442-2510 ext. 110 to let the staff know your parking spot number. Open your trunk or back hatch, and a staff member will put the items in your vehicle.
Those who are on bicycles, motorcycles or on foot are asked to stand on the yellow circles under the awning and call the library.
Sara Heacox, a mom of two, was among the first patrons to use the curbside pickup program.
"I've always enjoyed reading. It has always been therapeutic for me. And it kind of just takes your mind off of where you are right now and get you to somewhere different," said Heacox. "You can learn so much through books, and you know, writing styles, and just about different places that maybe we haven't visited before."
When it comes time to return the books, Baier asks that patrons put them in one of several drop-off boxes throughout the community. There are two outside the library, one at Banks Market at 2855 Lone Oak Road, one at the south side Kroger at 3275 Irvin Cobb Drive, another at the Kroger at 141 Park Ave., one at Paducah Bank at Strawberry Hill at 4575 Pecan Drive, and one at the Reidland Food Giant at 135 Benton Road.
Baier said the returned books are placed in fully-enclosed bins in a quarantine room for 72 hours. The American Library Association cites preliminary research that the novel coronavirus can survive on surfaces for two to three days, and on paper or cardboard for just 24 hours.
Prior to this new curbside program, the library had been providing services online.
"We've been able to offer people library cards online, and get them using e-books and audio books. We've been offering online story time. We've been offering online programs," said Baier.
Baier said about 100 people used curbside pickup on Wednesday, checking out 303 items. She added that the program was made possible by a team effort.
"It's really exciting to be back in the business of giving materials to people. And I also have to thank our incredible staff," said Baier. "This whole process was developed by a staff committee, so they took real ownership over the process to make sure that all parties remain safe."
Gov. Andy Beshear said libraries can reopen on June 8. Baier said once they get guidelines from Beshear's office, they can set a definite reopening date.
The McCracken County Public Library is at 555 Washington St. in Paducah. Visit www.mclib.net/curbside for more information on the new pickup program.