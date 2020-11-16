Paducah — Over the past two decades, Freddie "Dancing Freddie" Hicks has raised thousands of dollars for the Lions Clubs/WPSD Telethon of Stars.
Each year, in the days leading up to the telethon, Freddie dances outside Kroger in Paducah to raise money, giving it all to the telethon to help local kids and adults with disabilities.
The 64th annual telethon event was held Saturday night.
While the telethon will continue in the future, Freddie says this is his last year dancing for donations.
And he's certainly going out with a bang! He's raised more money than ever, by a long shot. He announced the record-breaking amount during the telethon event.
"My total this year is $23,820 from Kroger customers and mail-in checks. But, Kroger gave me a check, or will give me a check next week, it's coming in the mail, for $500 — which will bring my total for the Telethon to $24,320," Freddie said.
This year's Telethon of Stars raised more than $70,000. If you missed the telethon, click here to watch the performances. And click here for more information about the 2020 Telethon of Stars.