UPDATE 10/22: The maintenance has been delayed until Monday, October 28. Our story has been updated.
LEDBETTER, KY — The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is not the only bridge in Livingston County that will get some needed maintenance work in the near future.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be working on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Monday, Oct. 28. Lane restrictions are planned during the daylight hours, and KYTC says the project is expected to take two to three days to complete, if the weather allows.
During the project, the KYTC Livingston County highway maintenance crew and the KYTC District 1 bridge crew will clean drains and perform maintenance work along the bridge deck to prepare it for winter weather. The cabinet says crews will work along the westbound lanes starting Wednesday, then move on to the westbound lanes.
The bridge connects McCracken County to Livingston County. The cabinet says about 7,400 vehicles travel across the bridge each day.