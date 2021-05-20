BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Another deadly crash on a heavily traveled state highway has sparked questions about the highway's structure. Ballard County Emergency Management responded to a deadly crash on Kentucky 286 Wednesday morning.
Local 6 has reported several crashes on this stretch of road in past years.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said the cabinet will start a project this summer that could help prevent future crashes.
The Ballard County Sheriff's Office reported more than 30 crashes along KY 286 in the past year, according to the Kentucky State Police.
That does not include Tuesday morning's deadly crash along this stretch of the highway headed near Myers Road and Wilson Lane.
The Y intersection that joins Ballard County and McCracken County has been a prime location for accidents along 286 and U.S. 62 as well.
Todd said this area will see a change this summer.
"We will be reconstructing that Y intersection, and changing the alignment of it to improve safety there," said Todd. "There have been a number of crashes at that Y intersection from people not realizing on 286 eastbound that they're supposed to stop at the Y."
It is part of a $2.4 million Highway Safety Improvement Project. Todd said the target completion date for all safety work is Oct. 15, 2021, but they hope to have the Y intersection completed this summer.
Carlisle County Judge Executive Greg Terry has been advocating for reconstruction for years.
"Our shopping needs, our medical needs, are all up 286, are all up 62 highway, so it's a good chance that some of my constituents would be the ones that get hurt there," said Terry.
Terry said the sooner work can start the better.
"I'll be glad when we get something started there. You know, even when we start construction there, it's going to slow people down there, 'cause there's going to be a lot of signage," said Terry. "There's going to be a lot of action, so it's going to be a lot of extra things going on to slow the traffic down. Everybody's going to realize that there are things going on there and it needs to be."
The cabinet said about 5,000 vehicles travel through this intersection in an average day.
We have not yet received an update from the Kentucky State Police regarding this morning's fatal crash.