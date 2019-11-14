Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY EARLY THIS MORNING. IN ADDITION TO CAUSING A SUDDEN REDUCTION IN VISIBILITY, THE FOG MAY ALSO FREEZE ON CONTACT WITH ROAD SURFACES WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 20S. THIS COULD RESULT IN PATCHES OF BLACK ICE WHERE FOG IS MOST DENSE. THE FOG SHOULD BURN OFF BY MID MORNING AS TEMPERATURES RISE ABOVE THE FREEZING MARK. GIVE YOURSELF A LITTLE EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION ON YOUR MORNING COMMUTE. DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOUR VEHICLE AND OTHERS.