WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN --- Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wiggington says a tree fell on a mobile home in Dresden, Tennessee -- killing one person inside.
He says there are no reports of any other injuries, as of now.
Trees are down across the county causing widespread power outages with most of the damage in the Dresden area.
Wiggington says the National Weather Service believes hurricane force straight line winds are to blame.
Crews are out right now working to restore power and clear downed trees from roadways.