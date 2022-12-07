MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center will help distribute Christmas gifts to Marshall County children affected by last year's devastating tornado outbreak on Saturday, at a reception following the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group's event, Hope: An Anniversary Observance.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One year after deadly tornado outbreak, observance event planned in Marshall County, Kentucky
The event is being held in partnership with the Kentucky Dream Center, the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group, Christian musical artist Jason Crabb, pastor and author Jentezen Franklin and the disaster relief group God's Pit Crew.
Marshall County families are asked to register their child for the gift reception. Click here to see the online registration form or use the QR code at the bottom of this story. Registration is important to ensure Santa will bring a gift for each child.
"We are honored to play a part in providing joy this Christmas season to our beloved tornado-affected Marshall County families," Kentucky Dream Center Executive Director Christina Garrott said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s an incredible blessing that so many people have stepped up to love on this community. Without our relief partners and incredible volunteers, none of this would be possible.”
The Hope observance will begin at 1 p.m. at the Jonathan Creek Conference Center at 3043 Beal Road in Hardin, Kentucky.
For more information about the Kentucky Dream Center, visit kentuckydreamcenter.org. For more information about the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group, visit mcrecovery.net.