On Saturday, subscribers to The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader will see a special section delivered in their newspapers commemorating one year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
The special section titled "We Will Remember" looks back on the storm, its aftermath and recovery efforts that have gone on so far. It includes firsthand accounts, messages from leaders and more.
It also includes articles on Local 6 meteorologists Trent Okerson and Noah Bergren and other meteorologists sharing their experiences the night of Dec. 10, 2021, and a breakdown of Okerson's coverage that night.
The special section also includes color photographs of the storm damage and the recovery and rebuilding efforts that have gone on since.
Those who don't subscribe to those three newspapers will find Saturday's edition with the special section anywhere locally that sells newspapers.
Subscribers to the Herald Ledger in Eddyville will get the special section in Wednesday's edition. Those who subscribe to the Marshall County Tribune-Courier in Benton, Kentucky, and the Metropolis Planet in Illinois will receive the special section in their Thursday papers.