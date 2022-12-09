MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield.

The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square.

Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of the EF-4 tornado that struck their community the night of Dec. 10 and celebrate their community, which came together during a time of great need.

Everyone is invited to attend.

First responders are asked to wear their department logos, and everyone else is asked to wear red and/or blue, or bring a Kentucky flag or an American flag to wave. 

The Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission says participants who have not preregistered are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. for registration. A safety announcement will begin at 8:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m., and the tourism commission says a shuttle bus will be available to take walkers back to their vehicles afterward. 

mayfield memorial walk map.jpg

FIC WoodmenLife Financial Representative Sarah Cope posted this image of the memorial walk route to Facebook. 