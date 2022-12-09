MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield.
The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square.
Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of the EF-4 tornado that struck their community the night of Dec. 10 and celebrate their community, which came together during a time of great need.
Everyone is invited to attend.
First responders are asked to wear their department logos, and everyone else is asked to wear red and/or blue, or bring a Kentucky flag or an American flag to wave.
The Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission says participants who have not preregistered are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. for registration. A safety announcement will begin at 8:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m., and the tourism commission says a shuttle bus will be available to take walkers back to their vehicles afterward.