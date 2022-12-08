MAYFIELD, KY — Seven tornado survivors and three victims' estates have filed a new lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products, where nine people died in the tragic Dec. 10 2021 tornado.
In a news release sent Thursday, attorney Amos Jones the suit claims MCP supervisor Justin Bobbitt threatened employees' jobs when they asked to leave, despite advanced notice of the tornado forecast.
In the suit — being called a "mass action" lawsuit — MCP and Bobbitt are accused of false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violation of Kentucky statutory law.
Notably, the estates of Iván Ramirez Lopez, Jill Monroe and Kayla Marie Smith — who were killed in the tornado — are among the plaintiffs.
The plaintiffs allege that MCP had a history of workplace safety violations prior to the tornado. According to the complaint, plaintiffs say MCP had three and a half hours of advanced notice before the tornado struck during which they could have allowed workers to leave, but they reportedly refused to do so.
The plaintiffs say numerous people asked for permission to leave, but were told by both supervisors and Human Resource officers that anyone who left would be fired. However, employees at the Hickory Point plant owned by MCP were told not to come into work on the afternoon of December 10, the complaint alleges.
In addition, the complaint alleges that a spokesperson hired by MCP "placed the character of Elijah Johnson, Haley Conder, and McKayla Emery in a false light during interviews he gave to various news organizations that were published to the public."
Multiple employees report never being trained on safety protocols at MCP, other than being told to go to the restrooms or hallway, and the complaint alleges the factory did not have an emergency alarm.
According to the lawsuit, MCP and/or their workers' compensation insurance carrier representatives dishonestly led deceased victims' representatives to believe $90,000 was the largest amount of financial compensation their families could receive by law.
They also accuse MCP of concealing the death of Ramirez for a week, having his body shipped to his family in Puerto Rico only after a family investigation revealed his body was in a morgue in Madisonville, Kentucky.
The group is asking for compensation for harms suffered, losses incurred, and damage allegedly caused by MCP and Babbitt. They are also asking for punitive or other damages to punish MCP and Babbitt for their conduct, a jury trial, pre-judgement and post-judgement interest from the date of damages incurred until they are paid and for court costs to be covered.